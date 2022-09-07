PM urges comprehensive strategy to build drainage system in Sindh

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. —APP

Flood water will not drain from areas unless proper drainage system is made in Sindh, says PM.

PM Shehbaz also announces grant of Rs10 billion for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Our people are responsible for destruction in Swat, says PM.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday urged to devise a comprehensive strategy to build a drainage system in Sindh, saying, “the floodwater will not drain from areas unless a proper drainage system is made in Sindh.”



PM Shehbaz made these remarks while chairing a cabinet meeting to discuss the flood situation and review relief work across the country.

PM Shehbaz also announced a separate grant of Rs15 billion for Sindh, Rs10 billion for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Rs3 billion for Gilgit-Baltistan.

Reacting to the devastation caused by floods in Swat, the PM said, “our people are responsible for the destruction in Swat, therefore to prevent such incidents, there should be an implementation of the law.”



The PM urged authorities concerned to devise a comprehensive strategy, saying it is "high time" to stick with the laws.