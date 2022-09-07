 
entertainment
Mindy Kaling shares her true feelings for Meghan Markle’s podcast

US actress Mindy Kaling has expressed her true feelings after she appeared as a guest on Meghan Markle’s podcast Archetypes.

Mindy was the guest on the third episode of Meghan’s podcast, that was released on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, Mindy shared a rare glimpse into the set of Archetypes by posting unseen photo with Meghan from the podcast.

She posted the photos with caption, “Loved sitting down with Meghan on her new podcast, #Archetypes.”

Kaling, an unmarried woman who decided to start a family on her own, discussed her experiences as a single woman, touching on her childhood, career and the challenges of being a sole parent of two.

She said, “I am often amazed at how different my life looks now. I’m 43, I have two kids. I live with a nanny whom I love — she’s my great friend.”

