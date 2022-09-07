 
pakistan
Wednesday Sep 07 2022
By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

Karachi police say reports of gang-rape of Korangi factory employee 'fake news'

By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

Wednesday Sep 07, 2022

The picture shows two policemen. — AFP
  • Karachi police refute reports of gang-rape of employee at Karachi factory in Korangi.
  • Korangi SSP says inquiry found allegations attempt by fake Facebook channel called 'Dhoom Plus' to defame reputation of Artistic Milliners
  • DIG East says enemies of society spreading fake news.

The Karachi police claims that social media reports of a female worker allegedly gang-raped by her colleagues at denim manufacturing powerhouse Artistic Milliners in Karachi's Korangi  is "fake news" being spread by society's "enemies".

Reports of the alleged gang-rape drew outrage on social media Wednesday morning. Some reports even claimed that the employee in question had died.

The Korangi SSP, however, said that SDPO Korangi conducted an inquiry and found that the allegations were an attempt by a fake Facebook channel called 'Dhoom Plus' to defame the reputation of Artistic Milliners.

"It was an attempt to defame the reputation of the company by Sagir Buledi press reporter and member of Sindh Sajagi Labour Federation, who is operating fake Dhoom plus channel on Facebook," the Korangi SSP said in a letter to the secretary-general of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI).

Meanwhile, KATI also expressed deep concerns over the allegations against the company.

“We reiterate that M/S Artistic Milliners (Pvt) Ltd is a very old and valued member of KATI. It is one of the largest exporters of Pakistan earning precious foreign exchange for Pakistan and enjoying an excellent repute among industries,” read the KATI statement.

'Enemies of society spreading fake news'

DIG East Muqaddas Haider, meanwhile, said an extremely inappropriate news is being made viral on social media where videos of a woman and the alleged rape are being linked with the factory.

He said that he has personally verified that no such incident took place in any factory at the Korangi industrial area.

"No one has any details about who the alleged victim was, where she lived, where her body was taken, which police station investigated the matter or where her post-mortem was done," she said.

The official said that the enemies of society and the country are spreading such fake news.

The elements involved in spreading fake news will be exposed and penalised, he added.

