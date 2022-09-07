 
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 07 2022
Adele spotted with new tattoo while out with boyfriend Rich Paul

Wednesday Sep 07, 2022

Music icon Adele showed off her back tattoo as she grabbed dinner with her boyfriend Rich Paul on Monday.

A majestic bird inking could be seen on the Easy on Me hit-maker, 34, back as she ducked out of Wally's in Beverly Hills wearing a low-cut black top.

However, the ink already appeared to be in the process of being removed as it looked slightly faded and several shades lighter than tattoos ordinarily appear.

Adele has a number of tattoos but this is the first time fans have caught a glimpse of her massive bird inking.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

She already has a large bird tattoo that encompasses much of her right shoulder blade.

The outing comes after Adele nabbed her first Emmy win for her TV concert, One Night Only.

As Adele celebrated the victory by posting a slew of snaps with her new trophy online, however, she also sparked speculation she had wed Rich.


