Thursday Sep 08 2022
Queen sends secret signals amid meeting with Liz Truss?

Thursday Sep 08, 2022

Queen Elizabeth’s meeting with new Prime Minister of the UK Liz Truss at Balmoral has been creating a massive buzz on social media.

The pictures of Truss planting a kiss on the hands of Her Majesty have been going viral on the internet because of the monarch’s trademark black handbag.

The 96-year-old royal was spotted carrying her handbag during the meeting despite being in her own home.

Royal fans shared their bizarre theories about the mysterious patent bad, the Mirror reported.

"The Queen's at home. Does she need her handbag with her? Surely at her age, any extra weight she doesn't need to carry is a good thing, right?" one fan wrote on social media.

Another chimed in: "After all this time, I still get a kick out of it how the Queen ALWAYS has her handbag with her, even in her own home, living room by her sofa!"

A third fan added: “The Queen has her handbag on her arm in her own front room. I couldn’t adore her more. God save Her Majesty, the Queen."

