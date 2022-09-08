BTS Jungkook gets 'craziest gift of his life' from a die-hard fan

 
entertainment
Thursday Sep 08 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 08, 2022

BTS Jungkook ARMY went to enormous lengths to show her love for him on his birthday.

On September 1, the BTS 'maknae' turned 25 and received gifts and wishes from people all over the world.

Be it a light show in Las Vegas, a magazine feature or a billboard display, Jungkook received huge surprises from ARMYS all around the globe.

In another one of these huge public displays of affection for the BTS member, a video is going viral on social media where a girl proposes to Jungkook on the streets of Monterrey, Mexico.

In the video circulating online, an unknown girl can be seen kneeling down and proposing to a cardboard Jungkook with a ring in front of scores of people watching her on the street.

As per Koreaboo, a musician is playing Dueño de ti on a guitar while the girl is cheered on by her friends in the crowd.

The video was first uploaded on TikTok but quickly garnered attention and went viral.


