Friday Sep 09 2022
BTS V, BLACKPINK Jennie dating rumors, group agencies confirm

Friday Sep 09, 2022

V from BTS and BLACKPINK’s Jennie are getting a lot of attention amid dating rumors.

The rumors about the relationship became more valid when striking similarity was observed between the Instagram posts of the duo from their recent visit to New York.

However, The Korean media NEWSEN and SPOTVnews revealed that V’s agency HYBE and Jennie’s agency YG Entertainment issued an statement that, “it’s hard to confirm because it’s the artist’s privacy”.

Although, most agencies in the K-Pop industry tend to immediately deny any false rumors regarding idols dating and relationship but in this case it was different, the inconclusive answer suggests to the fans that the love relationship is real.

