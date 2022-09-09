 
Prince Harry consoles airport staff in emotional interaction after Queen’s death

Prince Harry's emotional interaction with the airport staff has been going viral on social media as the Duke of Sussex left Scotland after Queen Elizabeth’s death.

The Duke was spotted boarding a British Airways flight back to London at Aberdeen International Airport this morning, September 9.

Carrying a shoulder bag, Harry was seen wearing a black suit as he accompanied a staff member.

Walking towards the plane, the royal was seen visible upset as he consoled the woman wearing a hi-vis vest.

This came after Buckingham Palace issued the latest statement after the demise of Britain’s longest-serving monarch.

“Following the death of Her Majesty The Queen, it is His Majesty The King's wish that a period of Royal Mourning is observed from now until seven days after The Queen’s Funeral. 

"The date of the Funeral will be confirmed in due course,” the statement read.

The British royal family will observe a period of mourning that ends on the seventh day after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth, with flags at royal residences remaining at half-mast.

