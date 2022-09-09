King Charles appears solemn as he returns to London after Queen’s death

file footage

Britain’s new monarch King Charles III returned to London from Scotland earlier today, September 9, 2022, hours after his mother Queen Elizabeth passed away.



As a new day started, the new monarch made his way back to duty despite his grief, with Friday, September 9, reportedly set to have a packed schedule for Charles.

According to Hello magazine, King Charles’ plans for the day after the Queen’s death have shifted slightly due to the monarch’s passing in Scotland; her coffin will now lie in the Palace of Holyroodhouse for the weekend.

However, Charles himself and his wife, the new Queen Consort Camilla have returned to London as per schedule and will be holding his first audience as the King with UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, who met the Queen just days before.