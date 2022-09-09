 
entertainment
Friday Sep 09 2022
Salma Hayek pens heartfelt tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following her death

Actress Salma Hayek has paid a heartfelt tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following her death aged 96 on Thursday.

The 56-year-old took to Instagram on Friday and shared a photo of the Queen.

Alongside the photo, she wrote:”Each day is a new beginning, I know that the only way to live my life is to try to do what is right, to take the long view, to give of my best in all that the day brings, and to put my trust in God.”

“After becoming the longest reigning monarch in UK history Queen Elizabeth II leaves us with a reminder that each day is a new beginning and the inspiration to try to do our best, every day. My condolences to her family and loved ones. May she rest in peace.”

It comes as Britain is today mourning the death of its beloved Monarch, Queen Elizabeth II. After a remarkable 70 years on the throne, the country's longest-reigning royal yesterday died 'peacefully', aged 96, at Balmoral in Scotland.


