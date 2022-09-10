Peter Pan And Wendy: D23 reveals details of new live-action remake

Disney Studio’s upcoming live-action adaptation of Peter Pan released the first footage exclusively at the D23 Expo. Disney fans were gathered to take a sneak peek at the upcoming Disney's Peter Pan & Wendy.

Starring Alexander Molony as Peter Pan and Ever Anderson as Wendy, the movie follows J.M. Barrie’s 1953 classic novel of Peter Pan, a boy who doesn’t age and the children he whisks away to a magical world of Neverland. The cast also includes Jude Law as Captain Hook, Alyssa Wapanatâhk as Tiger Lily and Yara Shahidi as Tinkerbell.

While the poster reveal did not disclose too much anything, the cast shared a little about what to expect in this adaptation.

Anderson revealed that Peter and Wendy will be treated as “equal” in the film. “It’s been really amazing to be able to play Wendy. Wendy and Peter are equals in this film.”

Talking to Variety, Jude Law talked about the iconic ‘hook’ that he got to wear for his character. “We worked really hard on the hook, there were many different versions of the hook, until the ironmonger got it just right. And I was very lucky that I was embraced and included in the process of working out those little details. I mean those tiny details are what’s gonna add colour and depth and a new slant to this whole piece.”

Law also mentioned that the plot will delve into the backstory of when Peter Pan and Captain Hook were actually friends. “We got to their backstory a little more and try to know their past, when they were friends,” Law added. “It was nice to layer in that understanding of why Hook is so iconic.”

Peter Pan & Wendy is directed and written by David Lowery, and co-written with Toby Halbrooks. Jim Whitaker and Joe Roth serve as producers. The film is produced by Walt Disney Pictures, Whitaker Entertainment and Roth/Kirschenbaum Films and is slated for release in 2023.



