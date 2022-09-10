 
Saturday Sep 10 2022
Web Desk

Hrithik Roshan seems upset after recent interaction with a fan, video goes viral

Web Desk

Saturday Sep 10, 2022

Hrithik Roshan seems upset after recent interaction with a fan, video goes viral
Hrithik Roshan seems upset after recent interaction with a fan, video goes viral

Hrithik Roshan's latest video goes viral, as he seemed angry and displeased by a fan.

The Krish actor 48, recently seemed displeased in a video circulating on social media.

In the viral video the actor can be seen standing near his car waiting after special screening of Bhramastra, for his sons to safely get into it.

A fan then breached his security in order to click a selfie with him during all this, a member from his team pushed the fan away but before getting into car Hrithik asked the fan angrily, “Kya kar raha hai(What are you doing)?”

The video clip went viral and it was shared on multiple platforms.

Watch the Video


The Super 30 actor is soon to appear in Vikram Vedha alongside Saif Ali Khan. The movie is bollywood remake of a Tamil movie with the same name. The trailer of the movie is out now.

The film is going to release on September 30, 2022.

