Burberry and Raf Simons postpone London Fashion Week shows after death of Queen Elizabeth

Fashion industry giants Burberry and Raf Simons have cancelled their London Fashion Week shows following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday afternoon.

The longest reigning British monarch passed away at the age of 96 at her Balmoral home in Scotland.

London Fashion Week is scheduled to go ahead next week, from 15 to 19 September, but Burberry has announced that its Spring/Summer 2023 show on 17 September will not run “as a mark of respect”.

In a statement released to the press, Burberry said, “It is with great sadness that we have learned of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen. As a mark of respect, we have taken the decision to cancel our Spring/Summer 2023 runway show due to take place on 17 September in London.”





However, it is not yet confirmed whether they will reschedule the presentation for a later date.

The fashion brand paid respect to the late monarch on their social media channels, writing, “We are deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty The Queen.”

“We join the Royal Family in mourning her loss,” the message read.

Belgian designer Raf Simons also announced on Friday (9 September) that it would be cancelling its LFW show next week.

In a statement, the brand said, “Following the devastating news of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, we have decided to cancel the Raf Simons catwalk show on 16 September.”

“As the country enters a period of official mourning, we will pause during this time of great sadness.”

Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey, 10 days after the monarch’s death on Sept. 19.