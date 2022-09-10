 
Backlash after US professor wished Queen Elizabeth 'painful' death

An American professor has sparked backlash after she wished Queen Elizabeth an ‘excruciatingly painful’ death.

Uju Anya, during her conversation with NBC News on Thursday, said: “There are people literally around the world, rejoicing at this woman's death, not because they're vile or cold but because her reign and the reign of her monarchy by extension was violent.”

“I take deep offence at the notion that the oppressed and survivors of violence have to somehow be deferential or respectful when their oppressors die,” she added.

Reacting to the controversial remarks, Carnegie Mellon University released a statement to distance itself from Anya’s explosive Tweets an interview.

“We do not condone the offensive and objectionable messages posted by Uju Anya today on her social media account," the statement read.

“Free expression is core to the mission of higher education,' they said, indicating Anya would not see consequences for her tweet.

“However, the views she shared absolutely do not represent the values of the institution, nor the standards of discourse we seek to foster,” they concluded.

Meanwhile, Robert Jobson – an author of William at 40, slammed the professor on Saturday.

“This is inappropriate and opportunistic at this time of national mourning,” he told Daily Mail. 

