Magnanimous Prince William opens doors for Harry and Meghan

Prince William and Kate Middleton finally appeared to put their feud with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aside as they invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to join them outside Windsor Castle in major show of unity.

Prince and Princess of Wales' magnanimity proves they will excel in their new job as the couple opened doors for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during family's difficult time.

Meghan publicly stepped out with Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton on Saturday to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II. The Sussex held hands as they looked at the tributes.



The two couples demonstrated unity while viewing a massive sea of floral tributes laid outside Windsor Castle in honour of the late monarch.



The outing marked the first time the two couples have all appeared in public together since Commonwealth Day on March 9, an appearance that was marked by awkward greetings and grim faces.

It's learnt that King Charles' eldest son extended the invite to Harry and Meghan. William's decision suggests that he will execute his new duties more efficiently and try to overcome the ongoing crisis within the family.