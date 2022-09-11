Queen Elizabeth’s coffin to travel through Scotland with public viewing opportunities

Queen Elizabeth’s coffin will travel from Balmoral to Edinburgh on Sunday, the City of Edinburgh Council has confirmed.

The late monarch’s coffin will depart the royal family’s Scottish holiday home for the Palace of Holyroodhouse in the Scottish capital, by road on a six-hour journey by hearse.

Mourners will be given a chance to pay their final respects to the late monarch, who ‘peacefully’ died at the age of 96 on Thursday afternoon.

Queen Elizabeth will lie in state at St Giles Cathedral on Edinburgh’s High Street for 24 hours and members of the royal family, including King Charles III, will stand beside the coffin in a tradition known as the Vigil of the Princes.

The Queen Consort and the Countess of Wessex will follow by car and attend the service in St Giles’s.

The Lord Lieutenant of Edinburgh, Robert Aldridge, said the events in Edinburgh were set to be “truly historic”.

He said, “The news of Her Majesty The Queen’s passing has been met with great sadness around the world and has been greeted with an outpouring of emotion that reflects how highly regarded she was at home and abroad.”

“I believe Scotland can take real pride that Her Majesty cherished her time here and now the eyes of the world will be upon the Capital as we unite in national mourning and herald our new King,” he said.

The Buckingham Palace officials confirmed the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will take place on Sept. 19 at Westminster Abbey in London after the public gets an opportunity to pay their last respects to the monarch.