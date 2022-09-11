Prince Diana thought 'Prince Charles' does not 'deserve' to be King: report

Prince Diana thought 'Prince Charles' does not 'deserved' to be King: report

Princess Diana did not want her husband then-'Prince Charles' to be King as she thought he was 'not fit' for the role, as claimed by her ex-butler.

In an old interview with DailyStar, Mr. Burrell predicted, "I don't think we will ever see King Charles and Queen Camilla on the throne of England.

"I know it's his right, I know he's the heir to the throne, I know he has waited his whole life."

Claiming that his wife said, 'My husband is not fit for the top job.'

"I think the Queen will die aged 101, 102, or 103, maybe. Her mother was almost 102. Longevity is in the family.

"I think, for the sake of the monarchy - by the time Charles gets there, he's going to be 80," the butler added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Princess Diana in a bombshell interview with BBC in 1995 suggested her husband did not want to be on the throne and was not cut out for such a "suffocating" role.