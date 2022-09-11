Prince Charles gives 'subtle nod' to Diana as talks about 'darling' Camilla

King Charles delivered his first adress to the nation one day after the death of his beloved mother, Elizabeth II.

The former Prince of Wales fondly spoke about his mother from Buckingham Palace, in addition to talking about his new job role as the monarch of Britain and the Commonwealth.

Amid his emotional speech, the 73-year-old gave a Hamlet reference, which a royal expert believes is a 'subtle' nod to ex-wife, Princess Diana.

Charles wished his "darling" mama "may 'flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest"

Responding to the words, broadcaster Dawn Neeson told Sky News: "Evidently that phrase is from Hamlet, talking of Diana.

"The phrase from Hamlet was also sung or read at Diana's funeral. So I do wonder if him choosing that particular phrase was maybe a subtle mention and a nod to his late wife.

"I do hope that's the case," she concluded.

In between the speech, Charles also sent love to his wife, Camilla Parker: “I count on the loving help of my darling wife, Camilla,” he said. “In recognition of her own loyal public service since our marriage 17 years ago, she becomes my Queen Consort. I know she will bring to the demands of her new role the steadfast devotion to duty on which I have come to rely so much.”

