King Charles made THIS heartwarming gesture of support towards William and Harry

Britain’s new monarch, King Charles III made a sweet gesture of support towards his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry as he signed the proclamation to become the King.

The former Prince of Wales, 73, was declared King immediately following the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Thursday.

He formally proclaimed monarch in succession to the Queen at the Accession Council at St James’s Palace in London. The proclamation was signed by the members of the council including his son and future heir William and Queen consort Camilla.

It has been recently revealed that the new monarch signed the official proclamation at St James’ Palace, with an ink pen and pot that was gifted to him by his sons.

However, it is yet not clear when the new King received the special gift from the Duke of Sussex and the new Prince of Wales.

King Charles also mentioned both of his sons in his first speech to the nation on Friday. He wished to express "love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas".



He continued the speech by referencing the new Prince and Princess of Wales, "With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given."