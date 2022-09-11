 
Sunday Sep 11 2022
Sir Elton John honors Queen Elizabeth in touching musical tribute at Toronto gig

Sunday Sep 11, 2022

Sir Elton John paid a heartfelt tribute to Queen Elizabeth II during his show in Toronto on Thursday evening following the news of the monarch’s death at the age of 96.

The Rocket Man singer, 75, who initially paid tribute to the British monarch with a statement on Twitter, paused his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour gig at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, and shared a musical tribute to the late monarch.

“Today we had the saddest news about the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth,” he said. “She was an inspiring presence to be around — I’ve been around her and she was fantastic. She led the country though some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace, decency and a genuine care and warmth.”

“I’m 75 — she’s been with me all my life, and I feel very sad that she won’t be with me any more,” he continued. “But I’m glad she’s at peace and I’m glad she’s at rest, and she deserves it because she’s worked hard.

Acknowledging Queen’s decades-long services, he said, “I send my love to her family and her loved ones. She will be missed, but her spirit lives on and we celebrate her life tonight with music — OK?”

John then performed his 1974 hit, Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday afternoon at her Balmoral residence in Scotland aged 96, bringing an end to her 70-year reign.

Her son, King Charles III, said the death of the Queen was a “moment of great sadness” for him and his family, and that her loss would be “deeply felt” around the world.

