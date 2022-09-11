 
William gives instructions to Kate, Harry and Meghan while greeting mourners

Prince William seemingly took the lead as he stepped out with Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Windsor on Saturday.

The newly appointed Prince and Princess of Wales reportedly invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to greet the crowd outside the palace after Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

The four royals took their time to speak to the crowds who gathered at the palace to pay their respect to the late monarch.

However, it was Princess Diana’s firstborn who was seen giving instructions to his wife, brother and sister-in-law.

William, dressed in all black, also signalled the group to wave goodbye together.

Meanwhile, King Charles III confirmed in his televised speech on Friday that William and Kate have now become Prince and Princess of Wales.

“As my heir, William now assumes the Scottish titles which have meant so much to me. He succeeds me as Duke of Cornwall and takes on the responsibilities for the Duchy of Cornwall, which I have undertaken for more than five decades,” he said.

"Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty,” he added.

