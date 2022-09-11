 
pakistan
Sunday Sep 11 2022
WATCH: Miftah Ismail bursts into tears as he thanks God for privileges

Sunday Sep 11, 2022

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail burst into tears as he thanked God for the privileges bestowed upon him and his family by God.

During his visit to the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Saturday, the finance minister delivered a speech during which he recalled that years ago — when he took his 8-year-old daughter out to get her ice cream from a restaurant near his home in Karachi — a child came begging for money and his daughter questioned why such children only come to their car seeking money.

To make his daughter understand the situation, he told her: “Isn’t it better that they come to your car rather than you going to theirs?"

“Beta you are sitting in this car only because you are my daughter and honestly, I was sitting in that car because I was my father’s son — and my father was also a seth (businessman).”

Miftah recalled that at the time — when his daughter was only eight — did not understand the phenomenon.

Acknowledging his privileged background, Miftah said that the only difference between his daughter and the begging child was that his daughter was born to a seth’s family while the other child was born to a poor family.

The finance minister, while pointing out to the people present in the group, said that all the people present in the room were privileged. “We sit here by the grace of God, otherwise anyone of us could have been there,” he said while narrating the miseries of the flood affectees in Pakistan.

At this point, the minister burst into tears as he sought funds from the business community for the flood relief operation undergoing across the country.

