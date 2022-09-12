 
pakistan
Monday Sep 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Factcheck: Are flour bags received in UK aid being sold in Sindh?

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 12, 2022

A representational image. — Twitter
A representational image. — Twitter

The Sindh Government came under fire on Sunday after news circulating on social media claimed that PPP-led government was selling flour bags received in aid for the recent floods from the United Kingdom in local stores.

A picture of a flour bag with “UK aid” printed on it was being shared on social media, and several Twitterati claimed that the bags were part of the aid Pakistan received from the UK and was being sold in the stores of Karachi.

However, it was later noted that this picture was from 2014.

Moreover, in a brief statement released on their official Twitter handle, the CM House clarified that the story was based on a “fabricated” social media post.

“The UK is not a partner in this programme and has not provided wheat flour. Politically motivated propaganda is being spread to undermine, discredit relief work and to divert attention from the genuine service,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) also stated that there was “no authenticity” in the news circulating on social media.

“As Government of Pakistan and NDMA has not received any aid from the United Kingdom containing/consisting of flour bags,” it was clarified.

Pakistan is currently reeling from the devastations caused by the catastrophic floods and keeping in view the situation the international organisations and friendly countries are sending aid.

More From Pakistan:

Imran Khan meets former US diplomat Robin Raphel at Bani Gala: sources

Imran Khan meets former US diplomat Robin Raphel at Bani Gala: sources
Elections will not be held upon Imran Khan's demand but on time in 2023: Khawaja Asif

Elections will not be held upon Imran Khan's demand but on time in 2023: Khawaja Asif
WATCH: Miftah Ismail bursts into tears as he thanks God for privileges

WATCH: Miftah Ismail bursts into tears as he thanks God for privileges
PTI supporters protest against ‘minus Imran Khan formula’ in London

PTI supporters protest against ‘minus Imran Khan formula’ in London
Terrorism case: Imran Khan fails to appear before JIT despite being summoned thrice

Terrorism case: Imran Khan fails to appear before JIT despite being summoned thrice
Modi to attend regional summit with Pakistan, Russia, China

Modi to attend regional summit with Pakistan, Russia, China
'Unelected' institutions do not represent people: Fawad Chaudhry

'Unelected' institutions do not represent people: Fawad Chaudhry
President Alvi, PM Shehbaz pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on his death anniversary

President Alvi, PM Shehbaz pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on his death anniversary

'Cherish your moms': Mayram sends heartfelt message on mother's death anniversary

'Cherish your moms': Mayram sends heartfelt message on mother's death anniversary
Ministry allocates scholarships worth Rs45 million for minority students

Ministry allocates scholarships worth Rs45 million for minority students
Karachi weather update: City braces itself for another round of rain

Karachi weather update: City braces itself for another round of rain
Nation observes 74th death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

Nation observes 74th death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

Latest

view all