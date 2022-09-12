 
Monday Sep 12 2022
Meghan Markle ‘ignored’ by mourners outside Windsor in viral video: Watch

Monday Sep 12, 2022

Meghan Markle was apparently ‘ignored’ by one of the Queen’s mourners present outside Windsor Castle on Saturday, September 10, 2022, just days after the monarch passed away in Balmoral.

The Duchess of Sussex stepped out with husband Prince Harry for a historic walkabout alongside Prince William and Kate Middleton, and while many people appeared to be delighted to see the four together, some didn’t seem too thrilled with Meghan’s presence.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Meghan can be seen interacting with crowds of mourners, and one particular woman seemed to be having ‘none of it’, as per netizens.

This comes after Meghan has been making headlines for taking digs at the royal family in her Spotify podcast Archetypes as well as in a bombshell interview with The Cut.

Prince Harry and Meghan were also already in the UK when the Queen died, where they had several charity events scheduled which have now been cancelled.

Meghan has also cancelled several of her own personal commitments out of respect for the late Queen, including the release of new Archetypes episodes, as well as her appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. 

