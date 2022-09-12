Prince William, Prince Harry haven't 'reunited', only put ‘pettiness’ aside for Queen

file footage

Prince William and Prince Harry have reportedly not yet ‘reconciled’ despite putting up a show of togetherness on September 10, 2022 outside Windsor Castle just days after Queen’s death.



While Prince Harry and William’s surprise joint appearance outside Windsor Castle hinted at a reunion between the warring Duke of Sussex and now-Prince of Wales, royal expert Ingrid Seward thinks otherwise.

Talking to Mirror UK, Seward said: “William, as the elder brother and more senior royal, held out the olive branch to his younger brother. But the fact they put pettiness aside doesn’t mean they have reconciled – or that they will.”

“I don’t think there was ever a lot of love between them. They always had their differences, a rivalry. We assumed they lived in each other’s pockets but that was an illusion,” she went on.

Seward then added: “I believe there is a fundamental personality clash – they are quite different. I remember Harry saying once that after William came back from his gap year, he liked him a lot better than he did before.”

“William was the favoured son, the heir, the ¬important one. Harry was the also-ran – ¬Princesses Anne and Margaret have talked about how that feels as a child. The number two, in a hierarchy like the monarchy, is not always a great place to be.”