 
world
Tuesday Sep 13 2022
By
Reuters

Armenia says 49 soldiers killed in clashes with Azerbaijan

By
Reuters

Tuesday Sep 13, 2022

A trench at a border checkpoint between Armenia and Azerbaijan near the village of Sotk, Armenia. — AFP
A trench at a border checkpoint between Armenia and Azerbaijan near the village of Sotk, Armenia. — AFP
  • Armenia, Azerbaijan trade blame for clashes.
  • Intensity of fighting has decreased: Armenian PM.
  • US urges end to hostilities along border.

Armenia said on Tuesday that at least 49 of its soldiers had been killed in clashes along the border with Azerbaijan after a sharp escalation in hostilities which prompted Russia and the United States to call for restraint.

The escalation of decades-old hostilities between the south Caucasus countries has fuelled fears that a second fully-fledged war could break out in the post-Soviet world in addition to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Armenia said several towns near the border with Azerbaijan, including Jermuk, Goris and Kapan, were being shelled in the early hours of Tuesday, and that it had responded to what it called a "large-scale provocation" by Azerbaijan.

Baku said it was attacked by Armenia.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan accused Azerbaijan of attacking Armenian towns because it did not want to negotiate over the status of Nagorno-Karabakh, an enclave which is inside Azerbaijan but mainly populated by ethnic Armenians.

"The intensity of hostilities has decreased but attacks on one or two fronts from Azerbaijan continue," Pashinyan said in a speech to parliament, according to Russian media.

Azerbaijan, which accused Armenia of carrying out intelligence activity along the border and moving weapons, said its military positions came under attack by Armenia. Azeri media reported that a ceasefire agreement had been broken almost immediately after being enforced early on Tuesday.

'No military solution'

Both Russia and the United States called on Baku and Yerevan to observe restraint.

"As we have long made clear, there can be no military solution to the conflict," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement. "We urge an end to any military hostilities immediately."

The Russian foreign ministry said in a statement that the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan "should be resolved exclusively through political and diplomatic means".

Russia, which operates a military base in Armenia, sent thousands of peacekeepers to the region in 2020 as part of a deal to end six weeks of hostilities during which Azerbaijan make significant territorial gains in and around Nagorno-Karabakh.

Moscow is a key power broker in the region and an ally of Yerevan through the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), which convened on Tuesday to discuss the situation. Turkey backs Azerbaijan.

The defence ministers of Armenia and Russia spoke on Tuesday morning and agreed to take steps to stabilise the situation on the border. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu talked to his Azeri counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov and called for Armenia to "cease its provocations".

Charles Michel, president of the European Council, also urged Pashinyan to prevent further escalation. 

Michel met with Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev last month in Brussels for talks on the normalisation of ties between the countries, humanitarian issues and the prospect of a peace treaty over Nagorno-Karabakh.

More From World:

Fire at e-scooter showroom in India kills eight in deadliest such incident

Fire at e-scooter showroom in India kills eight in deadliest such incident
Infant girl dies in India as charging mobile phone kept near her explodes

Infant girl dies in India as charging mobile phone kept near her explodes

China and Russia building 'more just' world order: Beijing

China and Russia building 'more just' world order: Beijing
Thai pop-up wins fans with crunchless cricket burgers

Thai pop-up wins fans with crunchless cricket burgers
Canadian Sikhs perform mass prayers ahead of Khalistan Referendum

Canadian Sikhs perform mass prayers ahead of Khalistan Referendum
Indian court agrees to hear Hindu plea to worship in contested mosque

Indian court agrees to hear Hindu plea to worship in contested mosque
'We are erased': Afghan women demand action at UN

'We are erased': Afghan women demand action at UN
Iran says 'ready to cooperate' with UN nuclear watchdog

Iran says 'ready to cooperate' with UN nuclear watchdog
Video: Snake gets stuck in woman's ear, doctor fails to remove it

Video: Snake gets stuck in woman's ear, doctor fails to remove it
'A broken man': Russian sisters see father scarred by Ukraine fight

'A broken man': Russian sisters see father scarred by Ukraine fight
50 million people stuck in 'modern slavery': UN

50 million people stuck in 'modern slavery': UN
This Indonesian tribe chops off women's fingers when a beloved dies

This Indonesian tribe chops off women's fingers when a beloved dies

Latest

view all