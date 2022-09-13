PTI moves SC against partial acceptance of MNAs’ resignations

The Supreme Court of Pakistan. — SC website

ISLAMABAD: The PTI on Tuesday challenged the Islamabad High Court (IHC)'s September 6 verdict that dismissed the party's plea against the partial acceptance of its MNAs' resignations in the Supreme Court.

Last week, the high court struck down PTI's petition against National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for "piecemeal" acceptance of the resignations of its lawmakers.

The PTI moved the IHC to challenge the acceptance of only 11 MNAs out of 23.

All the PTI MNAs had announced to resign en masse on April 11, two days after then prime minister Imran Khan was removed from office through a no-confidence vote.



PTI leader and former finance minister Asad Umar has challenged the IHC verdict before the apex court. Advocate Faisal Chaudhry filed the petition on the behalf of the PTI.

In its petition, the PTI pleaded with the apex court to declare the IHC’s September 6 verdict as "null and void."

The petitioner requested the top court to declare the ‘piecemeal' acceptance of its lawmakers’ resignations by Speaker Raja Pervaiz as illegal and unconstitutional.

“The PTI had decided to resign from the National Assembly to get a fresh mandate from the people,” the petition said, adding that then NA acting speaker Qasim Khan Suri had announced to accept the resignations of the PTI lawmakers on the floor.

“Piecemeal acceptance of MPs’ resignations by NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz is a violation of the established rules,” read the petition.

It is pertinent to mention that a PTI MNA had challenged the acceptance of his resignation at the IHC, saying he did not resign from his seat.

While hearing the petition, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that the PTI’s en masse resignations have become suspicious as a lawmaker from the party said he did not resign from his National Assembly seat.