 
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Kourtney Kardashian reveals how she knew she wanted to marry Travis Barker

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 13, 2022

Kourtney Kardashian opened up about how she knew that her husband, Travis Barker was the right person for her.

The reality TV star, 43, got candid about her new relationship status and how she feel about being part of a blended family Monday on the Today show.

Looking business chic in a black pantsuit Kourtney said, 'It was a given, it wasn't even a thought,' the 43-year-old explained, 'so now my middle name is Kardashian.'

When host Hoda Kotb, 58, asked about how she knew the Blink 182 drummer was 'the one,' the newlywed responded with a glowing, 'Because it's just easy, when it's right, it's right. I think of times when it wasn't so easy in the past and it's just easy.'

Travis, 46, is father to Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, as well as his step-daughter Atiana De La Hoya, 23 - while Kourtney shares Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, and Reign, seven, with ex Scott Disick.

Explaining how they make their blended family work, she shared: 'It's figuring it out and working together and keeping the communication open.'

The reality star said she drew on her own experience coming from a blended family in creating hers.

Her mother Kris and late father Robert Kardashian divorced after 13 years of marriage.

Kris went on to marry Olympic Gold medalist Bruce Jenner (now Caitlyn Jenner) in 1991, bringing not only a step-parent into the family dynamic but four new step-siblings as well. Kris and Caitlyn had two children together, Kendall, 26, and Kylie, 25 before parting ways in 2015.

More From Entertainment:

Prince William's friend loses royal job as Charles becomes King

Prince William's friend loses royal job as Charles becomes King
How Prince William, Kate are maintaining ‘sense of normality’ for kids after the Queen’s death?

How Prince William, Kate are maintaining ‘sense of normality’ for kids after the Queen’s death?
King Charles receives warning from man who correctly predicted Queen’s death

King Charles receives warning from man who correctly predicted Queen’s death
Shakira films new track, may throw shade at ex Gerard Pique in song: Source

Shakira films new track, may throw shade at ex Gerard Pique in song: Source
Matt Smith rules out comparison between House of Dragon and Game of Thrones

Matt Smith rules out comparison between House of Dragon and Game of Thrones
Tristan Thompson reacts to Khloe Kardashian's snaps after attending Beyoncé's bash

Tristan Thompson reacts to Khloe Kardashian's snaps after attending Beyoncé's bash

Queen chose to ‘end her days’ in Balmoral

Queen chose to ‘end her days’ in Balmoral
Pete Davidson takes a jibe at Kanye West in first major appearance since Kim Kardashian split

Pete Davidson takes a jibe at Kanye West in first major appearance since Kim Kardashian split
Quinta Brunson reacts to Jimmy Kimmel’s Emmys controversy: ‘it didn’t bother me’

Quinta Brunson reacts to Jimmy Kimmel’s Emmys controversy: ‘it didn’t bother me’
‘Ertugrul’ star Celal AL wins hearts of fans in Pakistan again

‘Ertugrul’ star Celal AL wins hearts of fans in Pakistan again
Kourtney Kardashian keeps a strict diet plan for her family: Details inside

Kourtney Kardashian keeps a strict diet plan for her family: Details inside
Jennifer Garner flaunts diamond eternity band after Ben Affleck, JLo marriage

Jennifer Garner flaunts diamond eternity band after Ben Affleck, JLo marriage

Latest

view all