Queen's coffin heads to London as thanksgiving service in Belfast ends

King Charles III and the Queen Consort, who attended the service at St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast, will soon fly to London, where they will receive the coffin when it travels to Buckingham Palace from Edinburgh.



King Charles III was greeted by thousands of well-wishers when landed in Northern Ireland on Tuesday for the first time since becoming head of state.

The service at St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast has come to an end. The organ plays and the choir processes out.



The Bishop of Connor, the Rt Rev George Davison, greeted the royal couple and led them in through the west doors of the cathedral. The King met leaders of other faith communities.



Irish President Michael D Higgins and his wife, Sabina were also present at St Anne's Cathedral. They're sitting in the front row alongside Liz Truss and the Irish prime minister and foreign affairs minister.

Queen Elizabeth II made a "huge difference in changing attitudes and building relationships" in Northern Ireland, Stormont Speaker Alex Maskey has said.

Speaking at Hillsborough Castle a little earlier, the Sinn Féin politician paid tribute to her as he offered a message of condolence to Charles III on the new monarch's first visit to Northern Ireland as King.