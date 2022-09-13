 
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Victoria Beckham invites Nicola Peltz to Paris Fashion Week show in hopes of reconciliation

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 13, 2022

File Footage 

Victoria Beckham wants to end her rumoured feud with Nicola Peltz as she wants to reconcile with her and son Brooklyn Beckham.

Following months of speculations about their feud that began at the lovebirds’ lavish nuptials, an insider has now revealed that the fashion designer is extending olive branch to her daughter-in-law.

The former Spice Girl has invited her eldest son and his better half at her Paris Fashion Week show which is scheduled at the end of the month.

“Everyone is invited, including Brooklyn and Nicola,” a source told Daily Mail. “Although it’s not definite yet that they will come.”

The outlet further shared that everyone who is concerned about the icy battle between the ladies want the newlyweds to attend the show so the family would be reunited again.

Fans first noticed the alleged fall-out between Victoria and Nicola when they stopped reacting to each other’s social media posts, something that they use to do before the wedding.

Later, reports claimed that the tension began when Victoria hijacked her son’s first dance with his bride at the nuptials which made Nicola storm out of her own wedding reception.

More From Entertainment:

Drew Barrymore, Justin Long pour their heart out after tearful reunion: Watch

Drew Barrymore, Justin Long pour their heart out after tearful reunion: Watch
The Queen's only daughter Anne pays tribute to 'dearest Mother'

The Queen's only daughter Anne pays tribute to 'dearest Mother'
Leonardo DiCaprio 'spent time’ with Gigi Hadid at fashion party in NYC

Leonardo DiCaprio 'spent time’ with Gigi Hadid at fashion party in NYC
Prince Harry doesn’t want Archie, Lilibet to attend Queen’s funeral to ‘avoid grief’?

Prince Harry doesn’t want Archie, Lilibet to attend Queen’s funeral to ‘avoid grief’?
King Charles going through ‘immense grief’ with ‘hectic schedule’

King Charles going through ‘immense grief’ with ‘hectic schedule’

Queen Elizabeth’s coffin adorned with her favourite Balmoral flowers: Details

Queen Elizabeth’s coffin adorned with her favourite Balmoral flowers: Details

The C-17 Globemaster carrying Queen's coffin to London was ‘used in Afghanistan and Ukraine’

The C-17 Globemaster carrying Queen's coffin to London was ‘used in Afghanistan and Ukraine’
Jennifer Lawrence offers wise words to 'Hunger Games' prequel cast

Jennifer Lawrence offers wise words to 'Hunger Games' prequel cast
The Royal Regiment performs national anthem as Queen's coffin leaves Scottish soil for last time

The Royal Regiment performs national anthem as Queen's coffin leaves Scottish soil for last time
Emmy Awards: Selena Gomez drops jaws in gorgeous white halter dress

Emmy Awards: Selena Gomez drops jaws in gorgeous white halter dress

Emmy Awards : Selma Blair receives standing ovation amid courageous sclerosis battle

Emmy Awards : Selma Blair receives standing ovation amid courageous sclerosis battle
Lee Jung Jae's girlfriend takes limelight of Emmy Awards 2022

Lee Jung Jae's girlfriend takes limelight of Emmy Awards 2022

Latest

view all