Victoria Beckham invites Nicola Peltz to Paris Fashion Week show in hopes of reconciliation

File Footage

Victoria Beckham wants to end her rumoured feud with Nicola Peltz as she wants to reconcile with her and son Brooklyn Beckham.



Following months of speculations about their feud that began at the lovebirds’ lavish nuptials, an insider has now revealed that the fashion designer is extending olive branch to her daughter-in-law.

The former Spice Girl has invited her eldest son and his better half at her Paris Fashion Week show which is scheduled at the end of the month.

“Everyone is invited, including Brooklyn and Nicola,” a source told Daily Mail. “Although it’s not definite yet that they will come.”

The outlet further shared that everyone who is concerned about the icy battle between the ladies want the newlyweds to attend the show so the family would be reunited again.

Fans first noticed the alleged fall-out between Victoria and Nicola when they stopped reacting to each other’s social media posts, something that they use to do before the wedding.

Later, reports claimed that the tension began when Victoria hijacked her son’s first dance with his bride at the nuptials which made Nicola storm out of her own wedding reception.