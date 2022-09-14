 
world
Wednesday Sep 14 2022
By
Reuters

India's rice exports set to fall 25% as levy make shipments expensive

By
Reuters

Wednesday Sep 14, 2022

A worker packs a sack filled with rice on the outskirts of the western Indian city of Ahmedabad February 27, 2015. — Reuters
A worker packs a sack filled with rice on the outskirts of the western Indian city of Ahmedabad February 27, 2015. — Reuters

  • Export tax makes Indian white rice costlier than rivals.
  • Exports could fall to 16.2 mln T from 21.2 mln T.
  • Some buyers might shift to parboiled rice from white rice.

MUMBAI/NEW DELHI: India's rice exports could fall by around a quarter this year as New Delhi's restrictions force buyers to switch to rival suppliers which are offering the grain at a cheaper price, trade and industry officials said.

Late last week, the world's biggest exporter of the grain banned shipments of broken rice and imposed a 20% duty on exports of various other grades as the country tries to boost supplies and calm prices after below-average monsoon rainfall curtailed planting. 

"The duty has made Indian rice expensive. Exports would drop by at least 5 million tonnes," BV Krishna Rao, president of The Rice Exporters Association (TREA), told Reuters.

That would leave exports this year at around 16.2 million tonnes.

Rice shipments reached a record 21.2 million tonnes in the 2021/22 fiscal year, more than the combined shipments of the world's next four biggest exporters of the grain: Thailand, Vietnam, Pakistan and the United States.

New Delhi has imposed the duty only on white rice, which could prompt some buyers to switch to parboiled rice, which is exempted from export duties, Rao said.

Rice exports had jumped to 9.36 million tonnes in the first five months of the current fiscal year that began on April 1, up from 8.36 million tonnes in the same period a year ago, according to government data.

"A lot of rice has already been shipped out so far in the current fiscal year, but we expect shipments to fall sharply in the coming months due to the recent policy decisions," said Dev Garg, the director of ViExport, a New Delhi-based exporter.

Lower supplies from India have been prompting rival suppliers to raise prices and this would make Indian rice competitive in due course, said Nitin Gupta, vice president for Olam India's rice business.

Thailand, Vietnam and other suppliers have raised prices of white rice after India imposed curbs the last week. 

"India was the cheapest supplier of white rice. With the duty, Indian rice would be expensive or at par with the other suppliers," said Himanshu Agarwal, executive director at Satyam Balajee, India's biggest rice exporter.

More From World:

'Humour over rumour': Taiwan's messaging model if China attacks

'Humour over rumour': Taiwan's messaging model if China attacks
EU to ban products made using forced labour, risking China anger

EU to ban products made using forced labour, risking China anger
China lockdowns weigh on global oil demand: IEA

China lockdowns weigh on global oil demand: IEA
Taliban 'looking into' video showing executions

Taliban 'looking into' video showing executions
Lebanese woman robs bank to pay for sister's cancer treatment

Lebanese woman robs bank to pay for sister's cancer treatment
All Shanghai passenger flights cancelled as Typhoon Muifa nears

All Shanghai passenger flights cancelled as Typhoon Muifa nears
In which cities can you find the most millionaires?

In which cities can you find the most millionaires?
US to move $3.5 billion in Afghan central bank assets to Swiss-based trust

US to move $3.5 billion in Afghan central bank assets to Swiss-based trust
Kenya's women leaders look to new president to keep his promises

Kenya's women leaders look to new president to keep his promises
Billionaire Elon Musk claims his tweets are being suppressed

Billionaire Elon Musk claims his tweets are being suppressed
Climate impacts heading to 'uncharted territories of destruction', UN chief says

Climate impacts heading to 'uncharted territories of destruction', UN chief says
Google, Meta face record fines in South Korea over privacy violations

Google, Meta face record fines in South Korea over privacy violations

Latest

view all