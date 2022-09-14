 
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears breaks down in tears in new video amid family drama

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 14, 2022

Britney Spears, who has been quite vocal and open about her own struggles including conservatorship and family issues was overcome by emotions after she posted a heartfelt dancing video and pictures of her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden, alongside a birthday message.

Amid their family drama, the Toxic hit-maker on Tuesday posted an image in which she was posed between both of her sons (with ex-husband Kevin Federline, 44), who celebrate their birthdays this week.

Sean Preston is set to turn 17 on Wednesday, while Jayden turned 16 on Monday.

She captioned the post: 'Happy birthday Preston and Jayden!!! Love you both so much!!! These photos are from last year!!!'

Her sons previously said they did not want to appear on her social media, but they have since done televised interviews about their mother, so that rule may have changed.

Britney shared multiple posts that day and in another, she could be seen crying in a dance video, which she described to be a therapeutic process.

The Lucky singer has recently been public about her tension with her children after Jayden told DailyMail and ITV exclusively that he was uncomfortable with her frequent social media posts.

'It's almost like she has to post something on Instagram to get some attention,' he said.

Spears said in a post over the weekend (that she later deleted) that she was 'angry' about the comments, and was 'not willing to see' her sons until she feels 'valued.'

She said that while she 'was desperate' she should have valued herself 'way more' in hindsight.

All I know is my love for my children is more than anything and I'm sorry if I ever hurt you guys in any way,' she said, adding that she was told they had 'blocked' her. 'Jayden and Preston, I adore you ... I'm so blessed to even call you mine. And I just want you to know.'


More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘fully sidelined’ at Queen’s funeral

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘fully sidelined’ at Queen’s funeral
Ben Affleck expressed his love to Jennifer Lopez with 12-page speech

Ben Affleck expressed his love to Jennifer Lopez with 12-page speech

Britney Spears takes the stand, 'not willing to see' sons until she feels 'valued' by them

Britney Spears takes the stand, 'not willing to see' sons until she feels 'valued' by them
Prince Andrew and Harry join other royals as Queen's coffin leaves Buckingham Palace

Prince Andrew and Harry join other royals as Queen's coffin leaves Buckingham Palace
Ryan Reynolds opens up about discovering polyp during routine colonoscopy: Video

Ryan Reynolds opens up about discovering polyp during routine colonoscopy: Video
Khloe Kardashian remains unaffected by recent awkward run-in with Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian remains unaffected by recent awkward run-in with Tristan Thompson
Queen Elizabeth missed Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘in final moments’

Queen Elizabeth missed Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘in final moments’
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's trial documentary: Trailer reveals new shocking details

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's trial documentary: Trailer reveals new shocking details
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle sparking ‘incredulity’ memoir tensions

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle sparking ‘incredulity’ memoir tensions
Prince Harry, William to walk ‘side by side’ in Queen’s funeral?

Prince Harry, William to walk ‘side by side’ in Queen’s funeral?

Latest

view all