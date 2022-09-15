 
Prince Harry's wife Meghan pays special tribute to Queen

Meghan Markle paid homage to her mother-in-law Queen Elizabeth II in her own style as she wore earrings given to her by the Queen.

The Duchess of Sussex donned a pair of pearl earrings given to her by the Queen shortly after she married Prince Harry in 2018.

Meghan supported her husband Prince Harry and other members of the royal family and took part in the funeral procession on Wednesday.

Archie and Lilibet's mother swept her dark locks into an updo, and appeared to be wearing a set of pearl earrings for today's service.

Meghan Markle was also seen deep in thought during the service. She appeared holding hands with her husband in a show of support as the pair left Westminster hall soon after the service ended.

