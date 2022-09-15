 
Meghan serves as stabilizing force for Harry amid controversial church exit

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry exited the church after Queen’s procession hand-in-hand which has sparked massive backlash.

"Harry and Markle holding hands while exiting Westminster Hall is one of the most disrespectful things I've ever witnessed," one tweeted.

However, body language expert Nicole Moore told Nicki Swift that the Suits alum served as a stabilizing force for the Duke of Sussex.

"Prince Harry likely truly needs Meghan there to support him, pull him forward and help him get through this difficult time," the expert said.

"Their move to hold hands signifies that they put their personal relationship with each other above what anyone else thinks, even when doing so will incur backlash," said Moore.

"The move can be summed up in one sentence — our love matters most, above all and we're going to show it to each other no matter how inappropriate that looks to certain people."

