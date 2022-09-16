 
entertainment
Friday Sep 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Piers Morgan expresses true feelings as Prince Harry allowed to wear military uniform

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 16, 2022

Piers Morgan expresses true feelings as Prince Harry allowed to wear military uniform
Piers Morgan expresses true feelings as Prince Harry allowed to wear military uniform

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has expressed his true feelings after Prince Harry was allowed to wear military uniform at Queen’s funeral.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle friend and royal expert Omid Scobie on Thursday confirmed, “In a dramatic u-turn, palace officials have informed Prince Harry that he CAN wear his military uniform at a final vigil.”

On Saturday evening, Harry will join seven other grandchildren at Westminster Hall to stand in silence for 15 minutes by the Queen’s coffin.

Sharing the Daily Mail news article ‘Harry is given green light to wear military uniform in special vigil for the Queen’, Piers Morgan said ‘The King obviously read my column’.

Earlier, in his column, the outspoken journalist had demanded “Harry should be allowed to wear his military uniform. He earned it” after it was reported that the Prince was barred from wearing the uniform.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton is a key to British monarchy after Queen Elizabeth’s death

Kate Middleton is a key to British monarchy after Queen Elizabeth’s death
‘Dark clouds’ to take over Britain during Queen’s funeral

‘Dark clouds’ to take over Britain during Queen’s funeral
Meghan Markle’s Variety cover postponed in honor of Queen Elizabeth II

Meghan Markle’s Variety cover postponed in honor of Queen Elizabeth II
Kanye West terminates Yeezy deal with Gap after public warning

Kanye West terminates Yeezy deal with Gap after public warning

King Charles III to receive significant ‘support’ from Princess Anne

King Charles III to receive significant ‘support’ from Princess Anne
Queen Elizabeth’s funeral: Who’s invited and who’s not

Queen Elizabeth’s funeral: Who’s invited and who’s not
Queen will be interred privately at Windsor Castle after state funeral

Queen will be interred privately at Windsor Castle after state funeral
Timothée Chalamet shares wisdom from Leonardo DiCaprio

Timothée Chalamet shares wisdom from Leonardo DiCaprio
King Charles 'love child' sees 'Queen face' in his children: 'Grieving'

King Charles 'love child' sees 'Queen face' in his children: 'Grieving'
Camila Cabello admits having Imposter Syndrome as first-time 'The Voice' coach

Camila Cabello admits having Imposter Syndrome as first-time 'The Voice' coach
Julia Fox feels ‘proud’ for breaking up with Kanye West

Julia Fox feels ‘proud’ for breaking up with Kanye West
Jason Momoa reveals new head tattoo

Jason Momoa reveals new head tattoo

Latest

view all