Piers Morgan expresses true feelings as Prince Harry allowed to wear military uniform

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has expressed his true feelings after Prince Harry was allowed to wear military uniform at Queen’s funeral.



Prince Harry and Meghan Markle friend and royal expert Omid Scobie on Thursday confirmed, “In a dramatic u-turn, palace officials have informed Prince Harry that he CAN wear his military uniform at a final vigil.”

On Saturday evening, Harry will join seven other grandchildren at Westminster Hall to stand in silence for 15 minutes by the Queen’s coffin.

Sharing the Daily Mail news article ‘Harry is given green light to wear military uniform in special vigil for the Queen’, Piers Morgan said ‘The King obviously read my column’.

Earlier, in his column, the outspoken journalist had demanded “Harry should be allowed to wear his military uniform. He earned it” after it was reported that the Prince was barred from wearing the uniform.