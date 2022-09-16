 
Friday Sep 16 2022
'Dark clouds' to take over Britain during Queen's funeral

Friday Sep 16, 2022

Weather experts have warned mourners that ‘dark clouds’ will hang over Britain during Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

According to Daily Mirror, there are going to be cloudy conditions in London as Brits bid a final farewell to the late monarch on Monday, September 19.

However, the expert added that there are chances of the sun breaking through the clouds at Buckingham Palace.

Expert Simon Partridge told the outlet: “Being outside, it will be pretty decent conditions. It won’t be too hot or too cold and the main thing is everybody should stay dry as well.”

“There will be some cloud around but with some bright, sunny spells at times,” he continued.

"It might be a touch cooler than the average for this time of year, so we are looking at 18 or 19 degrees.”

"That's not cold by any stretch but not as warm as you would expect for early September. There is a chance of seeing some sunshine at times," he added.

"It is quite a way off but nearer the time, it may turn out that there is a little less cloud than the models are showing at the moment."

