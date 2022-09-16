 
Showbiz
Friday Sep 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's 'Brahmastra' tops at the global box office, earns 300 crore

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 16, 2022

Ranbir and Alias starrer Brahmastra released on September 9th
Ranbir and Alia's starrer Brahmastra released on September 9th

Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra becomes the top movies at the global box office, earning INR 300 crore in less than ten days of the release.  

Director/producer Karan Johar shared the global collection of his new venture. Taking it to his Instagram handle, Johar wrote: "Love and light ruling the global box office at #1! entering the second week with a heart full of gratitude and excitement!!"

The film was released globally on September 9th and in less than ten days, it has entered the INR 300 crore club.

Ranbir Kapoor recently interacted with his fans after a screening of Brahmastra, and told them: "Audeince se jo pyaar mil raha hai, usse bada Brahmastra kucch nahi hain."

He further praised his director friend Ayan Mukerji for the dedication, hard work and love he has put in, to bring out such an amazing film.

According to IndiaToday, Brahmastra is a Trilogy. The film will have three parts. The second installment of the movie will be released in 2025, as per the confirmation made by Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji. 

More From Showbiz:

Aima Baig, Shahbaz Shigri call- off their engagement

Aima Baig, Shahbaz Shigri call- off their engagement
Richa Chadha officially announces wedding with Ali Fazal

Richa Chadha officially announces wedding with Ali Fazal
Bollywood stars’ reaction over Tennis legend Roger Federer’s retirement: Photos

Bollywood stars’ reaction over Tennis legend Roger Federer’s retirement: Photos
Sushmita Sen all set to shoot for new web series: Details inside

Sushmita Sen all set to shoot for new web series: Details inside
R Balki talks about pairing up Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan in 'Chup'

R Balki talks about pairing up Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan in 'Chup'
Pankaj Tripathi on why one shouldn't be judged by their English, 'a colonial language'

Pankaj Tripathi on why one shouldn't be judged by their English, 'a colonial language'
Bollywood movie Vikram Vedha all set to release in over 100 countries: Report

Bollywood movie Vikram Vedha all set to release in over 100 countries: Report
Alia Bhatt reveals her reaction after watching Ranbir Kapoor first time onscreen

Alia Bhatt reveals her reaction after watching Ranbir Kapoor first time onscreen
'I was very angry': Ayan Mukerji was fumed when Ranbir Kapoor dumped 'Brahmastra' for 'Sanju'

'I was very angry': Ayan Mukerji was fumed when Ranbir Kapoor dumped 'Brahmastra' for 'Sanju'
Will Shah Rukh Khan spin-off dominate Ranbir Kapoor's Shiva in 'Brahmastra'?

Will Shah Rukh Khan spin-off dominate Ranbir Kapoor's Shiva in 'Brahmastra'?

Latest

view all