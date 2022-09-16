 
entertainment
Friday Sep 16 2022
Olivia Wilde is ‘all smiles’ in new pics amid ‘Don't Worry Darling’ controversy

Friday Sep 16, 2022

Olivia Wilde showed no signs of depression amid the ongoing controversy surrounding her new movie Don't Worry Darling.

The 38-year-old actress appeared to be giving a strong message to the haters Thursday as she gave photographers a playful smile while wearing a hoodie that had a slogan across it saying: 'Are you happy for me?'

Wilde, 38, has faced tough backlash over the feature with film critics mauling it in reviews, while the behind-the-scenes drama involving lead star Florence Pugh has made it one of Hollywood's messiest movies in recent memory.

The Booksmart filmmaker looked absolutely stunning as she went makeup free for the outing in Studio City, California, as it appeared as though she was fresh from another workout.

And despite her new film receiving disappointing reviews from critics, Wilde has continued to put a brave face on all the drama.

But even if critics didn't care for the psychological thriller, fans are certainly looking forward to it — or at least a chance to see her boyfriend Harry Styles live.

Wilde has been doing her best to stay calm after facing a whirlwind of controversy at the Venice Film Festival of her sophomore directorial feature Don't Worry Darling, which stars Florence Pugh, her current boyfriend Harry Styles and Chris Pine, among others. 


