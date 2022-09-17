 
Brooklyn, Nicola pic steals spotlight off David Beckham’s tribute to Queen

Brooklyn Beckham got cosy with his wife Nicola Peltz in picture shared on social media as the lovebirds outshined David Beckham’s teary eyed tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

The Transformers star dropped the picture of the couple’s intimate moment on Instagram featuring them cuddled up in each other’s arms.

In the photo, the budding chef could be seen without a shirt while wrapping his arms around the billionaire heiress, who donned a black and gray top.

The smitten snap stole the spotlight from David’s viral photo in which he was captured crying as he paid his respects to Queen’s coffin after waiting in queue for 13 hours, miles away from the couple in UK.

Brooklyn, Nicola pic steals spotlight off David Beckham’s tribute to Queen

The former legendary footballer stood in a five-mile long queue at Westminster Hall to "celebrate the amazing life of our Queen.”

David got emotional when he finally got the chance to see the monarch lying in-state on Friday while bowing his head to the late Queen. 

