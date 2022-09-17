Keanu Reeves Constantine's sequel goes on floors: Report

DC's John Constantine donned by Keanu Reeves is returning to theatres soon, according to Deadline.

The 2005 supernatural thriller is returning with the same actor-director duo that helmed the original.

The Star Trek filmmaker will produce and craft the screenplay via his Weed Road Pictures, along with Bad Robot's J.J. Abrams and Hannah Minghella.

Helmed by Francis Lawrence, the film opened to massive box-office of over $200 million globally. The DC character's sequel was long demanded by the fans.

The 58-year-old actor will reprise his role of a superantural exorcist and demonologist, named, John Constantine, who in the movie is breathing his last, however, manages to keep his soul of the demons reach by stopping them to reach earth from hell.