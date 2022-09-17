 
entertainment
Saturday Sep 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Keanu Reeves Constantine's sequel goes on floors: Report

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 17, 2022

Keanu Reeves Constantines sequel goes on floors: Report
Keanu Reeves Constantine's sequel goes on floors: Report 

DC's John Constantine donned by Keanu Reeves is returning to theatres soon, according to Deadline

The 2005 supernatural thriller is returning with the same actor-director duo that helmed the original.

The Star Trek filmmaker will produce and craft the screenplay via his Weed Road Pictures, along with Bad Robot's J.J. Abrams and Hannah Minghella.

Helmed by Francis Lawrence, the film opened to massive box-office of over $200 million globally. The DC character's sequel was long demanded by the fans.

The 58-year-old actor will reprise his role of a superantural exorcist and demonologist, named, John Constantine, who in the movie is breathing his last, however, manages to keep his soul of the demons reach by stopping them to reach earth from hell. 

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp’s attorney believed Kate Moss wouldn’t appear to testify in court: Here’s why

Johnny Depp’s attorney believed Kate Moss wouldn’t appear to testify in court: Here’s why

Jennifer Lopez desires to make film with Ben Affleck against team’s advice: Source

Jennifer Lopez desires to make film with Ben Affleck against team’s advice: Source

Johnny Depp attorney admits Amber Heard seemed ‘credible’ during deposition

Johnny Depp attorney admits Amber Heard seemed ‘credible’ during deposition
Kanye West reveals Kim Kardashian’s responsible for raising kids ’80 percent of the time’

Kanye West reveals Kim Kardashian’s responsible for raising kids ’80 percent of the time’
Jennifer Lopez fears Ben Affleck would divorce her just weeks after marriage: Insider

Jennifer Lopez fears Ben Affleck would divorce her just weeks after marriage: Insider

Queen Elizabeth's favourite brands risk losing royal warrant

Queen Elizabeth's favourite brands risk losing royal warrant
King Charles III meets people waiting in queue for hours to see Queen

King Charles III meets people waiting in queue for hours to see Queen

Shakira tried to convince Gerard Pique for couple’s therapy but he refused: Report

Shakira tried to convince Gerard Pique for couple’s therapy but he refused: Report

Amber Heard faces another backlash: Deets inside

Amber Heard faces another backlash: Deets inside
Kim Kardashian strikes pose with Hillary Clinton after she defeated her in legal trivia

Kim Kardashian strikes pose with Hillary Clinton after she defeated her in legal trivia
Beyoncé has outshone this year’s Guinness World Records with 'dozen entries'

Beyoncé has outshone this year’s Guinness World Records with 'dozen entries'
Meghan Markle to skip Queen Elizabeth’s funeral?

Meghan Markle to skip Queen Elizabeth’s funeral?

Latest

view all