Saturday Sep 17 2022
Justin Bieber's wife Hailey stuns everyone with her ethereal look after receiving roses from hubby

Saturday Sep 17, 2022

Hailey Bieber never disappoints her fans with her ravishing fashion statement as she showed off her stylish ensemble in New York on Thursday, a day after celebrating her fourth wedding anniversary with Justin Bieber.

The 25-year-old model and influencer looked effortlessly cool in a revealing white crop top, beige jacket, and matching skirt as she went about her day in the Big Apple.

Hailey was spotted just the night before leaving the Harry Styles concert in NYC and headed to dinner to meet hubby Justin, where she was surprised with a huge bouquet of roses.

For that outing, she wore her long, dark hair over her shoulders with thick gold hoop earrings, shimmering eye shadow, blush, and a glossy nude lip.

The couple shared sweet tributes on Instagram to celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary on Sept 13.

Justin posted, ‘Happy Anniversary to my best friend and wifey @haileybieber .. thanks for making me better in every way.’

Hailey commemorated the special day with a carousel of pictures from over the years, writing '4 years married to you. the most beautiful human I’ve ever known… love of my life. Thank God for you.'

The lovebirds tied the knot in secret at a New York City courthouse in September 2018.


