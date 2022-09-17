 
Ana de Armas turns heads in chic airport look amid praise for Marilyn Monroe portrayal

Ana de Armas dropped jaws with her gorgeous airport look as she was spotted with her boyfriend, Paul Boukadakis at JFK Airport in New York City on Friday.

The 34-year-old performer and her partner made a point of staying close to each other as they made their way through the travel hub.

The actress' outing occurred on the same day as the limited release of Blonde, in which she stars as Marilyn Monroe.

Ana wore a light beige overcoat over a stark white shirt and matching shorts as she arrived at the airport.

The Knives Out star also rocked a matching pair of socks, as well as a set of leather shoes.

Boukadakis kept it relatively casual in a button-up jacket, white t-shirt, and jeans as he spent time with his girlfriend.

Both Ana and her partner wore matching black facial coverings to keep themselves protected from COVID-19 while they spent time in public.

The actress has received much acclaim for her portrayal of Monroe in Blonde, which was released in selected theaters in the United States on Friday.


