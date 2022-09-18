 
entertainment
Sunday Sep 18 2022
By
Web Desk

When Johnny Depp mocked King Charles

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 18, 2022

When Johnny Depp mocked King Charles

Johnny Depp's court victory against Amber Heard coincided with the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

As royal family supporters celebrated the Queen's Jubilee and millions of Depp fans rejoiced over his win in the defamation lawsuit, an old video of the Hollywood star resurfaced in which he was seen talking about an encounter with the Prince Charles, who is now become the King of England after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth.

The video, which is a clip from Depp's interview also featuring Benedict Cumberbatch, shows Depp revealing Prince Charles met him during the premier of 2004 movie "Finding Neverland".

"I was trying to get that Sir thing,' he said jokingly. "I sort of shook his hand," he said adding that he did not understand the world the Prince of Wales said while shaking his hand.

"I don't think he understood the world I said," the "Enemy of the State" actor said.

Depp said the meeting was not a meaningful one and during the encounter Duchess Camilla, who he refered to as "that one", seemed nice.

The audience and Benedict Cumberbatch were left in fits of laughter as Depp imitate Prince Charles during the interview.



More From Entertainment:

Ageing Hollywood sign to get a facelift

Ageing Hollywood sign to get a facelift
Prince Harry and Prince William's vigil reunion melts Piers Morgan's heart

Prince Harry and Prince William's vigil reunion melts Piers Morgan's heart
Camilla wins praise for first week in Queen Consort role

Camilla wins praise for first week in Queen Consort role
Kim Kardashian on children disturbing zoom work meetings: ‘so embarrassing’

Kim Kardashian on children disturbing zoom work meetings: ‘so embarrassing’
Prince Harry breaks down in tears for being honoured by King Charles and William

Prince Harry breaks down in tears for being honoured by King Charles and William
Chris Rock enjoys solo walk while wearing pricy headphones in Manhattan

Chris Rock enjoys solo walk while wearing pricy headphones in Manhattan
Ana de Armas turns heads in chic airport look amid praise for Marilyn Monroe portrayal

Ana de Armas turns heads in chic airport look amid praise for Marilyn Monroe portrayal

Prince Harry wears military uniform as he joins William and cousins for Royal Vigil at Queen's Coffin

Prince Harry wears military uniform as he joins William and cousins for Royal Vigil at Queen's Coffin
Chrissy Teigen hits back at online trolls for brutal remarks after sharing about life-saving abortion

Chrissy Teigen hits back at online trolls for brutal remarks after sharing about life-saving abortion
Justin Bieber's wife Hailey stuns everyone with her ethereal look after receiving roses from hubby

Justin Bieber's wife Hailey stuns everyone with her ethereal look after receiving roses from hubby

Machine Gun Kelly cuts a stylish figure in head-to-toe pink outfit

Machine Gun Kelly cuts a stylish figure in head-to-toe pink outfit
David Beckham accused of ‘media exposure’ over joining long queue for The Queen

David Beckham accused of ‘media exposure’ over joining long queue for The Queen

Latest

view all