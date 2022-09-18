 
entertainment
Sunday Sep 18 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles predicted to give up Crown 'within next 12 months': Here's Why

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 18, 2022

King Charles will be forced to abdicate and pass on the crown to Prince William quicker than expected.

Asparagus psychic believes King Charles will not be able to stay the monarch for long, in light of his age and health. 

“The spears also suggest that King Charles will take a step back, due to his age, and make William Prince Regent.

“There is a precedent for this happening before in this country.

“Prince William will take over many of the duties of the King and I predict this will happen soon, within the next 12 months," she concludes.

In another statement, the psychic also forecasted Princess Anne in the role of Duchess of Edinburgh.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles’ popularity ‘eclipsed’ by Prince William, Kate Middleton’s success

King Charles’ popularity ‘eclipsed’ by Prince William, Kate Middleton’s success
Kate Middleton, William engage in RARE PDA as netizens call out lack of affection: SEE

Kate Middleton, William engage in RARE PDA as netizens call out lack of affection: SEE
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘self-serving attacks’ making royal legacy ‘fodder’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘self-serving attacks’ making royal legacy ‘fodder’
Lady Gaga gets emotional after abrupt ending of her Chromatica Ball concert in Miami

Lady Gaga gets emotional after abrupt ending of her Chromatica Ball concert in Miami
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie accept Charles as new King

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie accept Charles as new King
King Charles, Camilla LEAKED phone call that drove Diana 'sick': Contents inside

King Charles, Camilla LEAKED phone call that drove Diana 'sick': Contents inside
Piers Morgan reacts to Princess Beatrice, Eugenie’s ‘heartfelt’ statement about Queen Elizabeth

Piers Morgan reacts to Princess Beatrice, Eugenie’s ‘heartfelt’ statement about Queen Elizabeth
Mariah Carey relives 25 year old single with Millie Bobby Brown

Mariah Carey relives 25 year old single with Millie Bobby Brown
David Beckham paid subtle tribute to his ‘royalist’ grandfather as he visited Queen’s coffin

David Beckham paid subtle tribute to his ‘royalist’ grandfather as he visited Queen’s coffin
Psychic predicts THIS 'hardworking' royal will be 'Duchess of Edinburgh'

Psychic predicts THIS 'hardworking' royal will be 'Duchess of Edinburgh'
Prince William, Harry created 'high tension' at Queen vigil: Body language expert

Prince William, Harry created 'high tension' at Queen vigil: Body language expert
King Charles III’s security guard is ‘a real Kingsman’: royal fans

King Charles III’s security guard is ‘a real Kingsman’: royal fans

Latest

view all