Lady Gaga gets emotional after abrupt ending of her Chromatica Ball concert in Miami

Lady Gaga has addressed her fans in an emotional video, following the abrupt ending of her final show on her Chromatica Ball tour in Miami due to unfavorable weather.

The pop music sensation, 36, had been performing on stage when a severe tropical storm hit, and the show had to be cut short due to safety concerns on Saturday evening.

The House of Gucci star uploaded a two and a half minute clip on Instagram and apologized to her fans, “We really tried to finish the show tonight in Miami.”

The Bad Romance singer broke down in tears as she recorded the clip for her 53.2 million followers on the app.





She thanked her fans for coming to the concert and said, “We really tried to finish the show tonight in Miami,' but the feat proved to be impossible because, 'there was lightning that was striking down to the ground so close to us.'

The Grammy-winning singer explained that she had to make the ‘responsible’ decision to stop the show for everyone’s safety.

“I don't know what I would do if anything happened to anyone in the audience, or to any member of my crew, my band, my dancers,” she said.

“So, I'm sorry that we didn't get to do the epic performance of Rain On Me in the rain,” she said with a touch of humor.

The Star Is Born actress then picked up a beautiful bouquet of red roses that a fan had tossed onto the stage and shared that she would, “cherish them forever.”

After sharing the video, Gaga also shared a separate post, where she once again apologized for ending the concert mid-performance.

In the caption, she wrote, “This was the greatest tour of my life and I will cherish this moment forever—it took a long time for me to heal, but I did.”