 
entertainment
Sunday Sep 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Royals to take ‘major stumble’ on Prince Harry’s memoir: report

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 18, 2022

Royals to take ‘major stumble’ on Prince Harry’s memoir: report

Prince Harry’s upcoming new memoir has caused a major stir for the Royal Family and experts fear the Firm may end up ‘on a real stumbling block’.

The Sun’s Editor in Chief Victoria Newton issued this claim in her interview with Laura Kuenssberg's BBC Sunday show.

She began by saying, “Obviously, it is the issue of the book that Prince Harry is writing is going to be at the forefront of these discussions.”

“And the Royal Family are going to want to feel assured that there's not going to be something too negative in there. So, I think that’s going to be a real stumbling block for them.”

“But hopefully, they can move on from it. But as I said, they’re both very keen that this doesn’t overshadow what is really about the Queen.”

When addressing the public attention on Queen Elizabeth’s vigil, she added, “The whole nation was delighted to see William and Harry come together when they first went to see some flowers and well-wishers.”

“And then this incredible picture last night of the two of them reuniting for their grandmother's sake.”

“This is what they were both very conscious of. I know that both William and harry wanted to put aside their differences and showed they could do her proud. And I think that's what they've done tremendously.”

“Of course, the public are desperate to know: does this mean that some type of reconciliation in the long term? We would hope so but they've got a lot of private conversations to have before that can happen.”

More From Entertainment:

King Charles’ popularity ‘eclipsed’ by Prince William, Kate Middleton’s success

King Charles’ popularity ‘eclipsed’ by Prince William, Kate Middleton’s success
Kate Middleton, William engage in RARE PDA as netizens call out lack of affection: SEE

Kate Middleton, William engage in RARE PDA as netizens call out lack of affection: SEE
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘self-serving attacks’ making royal legacy ‘fodder’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘self-serving attacks’ making royal legacy ‘fodder’
Lady Gaga gets emotional after abrupt ending of her Chromatica Ball concert in Miami

Lady Gaga gets emotional after abrupt ending of her Chromatica Ball concert in Miami
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie accept Charles as new King

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie accept Charles as new King
King Charles, Camilla LEAKED phone call that drove Diana 'sick': Contents inside

King Charles, Camilla LEAKED phone call that drove Diana 'sick': Contents inside
Piers Morgan reacts to Princess Beatrice, Eugenie’s ‘heartfelt’ statement about Queen Elizabeth

Piers Morgan reacts to Princess Beatrice, Eugenie’s ‘heartfelt’ statement about Queen Elizabeth
Mariah Carey relives 25 year old single with Millie Bobby Brown

Mariah Carey relives 25 year old single with Millie Bobby Brown
King Charles predicted to give up Crown 'within next 12 months': Here's Why

King Charles predicted to give up Crown 'within next 12 months': Here's Why
David Beckham paid subtle tribute to his ‘royalist’ grandfather as he visited Queen’s coffin

David Beckham paid subtle tribute to his ‘royalist’ grandfather as he visited Queen’s coffin
Psychic predicts THIS 'hardworking' royal will be 'Duchess of Edinburgh'

Psychic predicts THIS 'hardworking' royal will be 'Duchess of Edinburgh'
Prince William, Harry created 'high tension' at Queen vigil: Body language expert

Prince William, Harry created 'high tension' at Queen vigil: Body language expert

Latest

view all