 
entertainment
Sunday Sep 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Harry, Andrew, Beatrice to lose royal roles as Charles makes major changes

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 18, 2022

Harry, Andrew, Beatrice to lose royal roles as Charles makes major changes
Harry, Andrew, Beatrice to lose royal roles as Charles makes major changes

King Charles III is looking forward to make major changes in the law after which Prince Andrew, Prince Harry and Princess Beatrice could lose their royal roles of being counsellors of the state.

As reported by The Telegraph, the new monarch is planning to prevent non-working royals from carrying out the important royal role.

According to the 1937 Regency Act, the monarch’s spouse and four adults next in lie to the throne can carry out the duties of counsellors and even fill in for the monarch.

The Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge, the Duke of Sussex, and the Duke of York have been performing the role in the latter years of the Queen’s reign.

However, Charles is now hoping to take the relevant steps to have the law changed as soon as possible.

His siblings the Earl of Wessex and Princess Royal will likely fill two of the positions

More From Entertainment:

Royal family will 'sail on' without Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Royal family will 'sail on' without Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Prince Harry, Zara Tindall seen linking arm after touching vigil

Prince Harry, Zara Tindall seen linking arm after touching vigil
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry make 'gorgeous couple': Nicole Kidman

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry make 'gorgeous couple': Nicole Kidman
Prince Harry’s ‘especially broken’ look at Queen’s vigil breaks hearts

Prince Harry’s ‘especially broken’ look at Queen’s vigil breaks hearts
Kate Middleton pays subtle honor to Queen Elizabeth with sentimental pearl necklace

Kate Middleton pays subtle honor to Queen Elizabeth with sentimental pearl necklace

Meghan Markle, Harry’s ‘ceasefire’ with Prince William ‘a temporary respite’?

Meghan Markle, Harry’s ‘ceasefire’ with Prince William ‘a temporary respite’?
King Charles wanting to show Prince Harry he’s ‘still valued’?

King Charles wanting to show Prince Harry he’s ‘still valued’?
Jennifer Lopez cuts professional figure in stylish vibrant white suit

Jennifer Lopez cuts professional figure in stylish vibrant white suit
Top 10 movies, TV shows and series tending on Netflix: Full List

Top 10 movies, TV shows and series tending on Netflix: Full List
Prince Andrew makes fans cry with heart melting tribute to Queen: 'Mummy I will treasure your love forever'

Prince Andrew makes fans cry with heart melting tribute to Queen: 'Mummy I will treasure your love forever'

Latest

view all