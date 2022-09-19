Leonardo DiCaprio steps outside in style after getting cosy with Gigi Hadid

Leonardo DiCaprio cut a dapper figure in a casual ensemble while leaving a restaurant in New York City on Sunday.

For his day out, the 47-year-old Oscar-winning actor cut a low-key figure as he wore a navy blue blazer over a matching shirt and charcoal gray slacks.

He walked in a pair of gray sneakers and pulled an all-black New York Yankees cap low over his face and still managed to look chic as ever.

The Titanic actor made sure to take all precautionary measures as he wore a face covering to protect himself from COVID-19, and he accessorized with a thin gold chain.

He was leaving the restaurant Acme to head to the Amsterdam afterparty at the club Zero Bond.

Amsterdam is an upcoming film that centers around 'three friends who witness a murder, become suspects themselves, and uncover one of the most outrageous plots in American history,' according to the film's IMDb page.

Photo credits: DailyMail

DiCaprio's appearance out came just a few days after the star was spotted with Gigi Hadid at a New York City hotspot.

The Inception actor was pictured with the 27-year-old model for the first time since news of their reported romance broke, in exclusive photos obtained by DailyMail.

The pairing appears to be the first time the Oscar winner has ever dated a woman older than 25, and Gigi would also be the first woman he has dated who is a mother.



