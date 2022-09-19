 
entertainment
Kanye West makes shocking revelation: ‘never read a book’

Kanye West makes shocking revelation: ‘never read a book’

Kanye West recently confessed that he’s never read a book and compared it to a vegetable in a podcast interview.

According to Huffington Post, the rapper revealed that he’s never read literature and prefers a “good conversation”.

“I actually haven't read any book,” said West in a new episode of the podcast Alo Mind Full.

The musician continued, “Reading is like eating Brussels sprouts for me. And talking is like getting the Giorgio Baldi corn ravioli.”

West also expressed annoyance over speaking proper English to gain respect in the industry.

“It's the Tower of Babylon. English. The idea of having to speak correct English, like, you're not going to respect what I'm saying, even though you know what I'm saying, unless I'm speaking correct English,” he explained.

West also discusses about Donda Academy, the private school that he founded and named after his late mother.

“We have to balance things with curriculum that allow for self-confidence. Because so many of the schools and modern indoctrination take away from the confidence that these future leaders would have in themselves,” he added.

