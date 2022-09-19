 
Monday Sep 19 2022
King Charles missile 'chopped off' Prince Harry: 'Pain will be not forgotten'

Monday Sep 19, 2022

King Charles has subtly told Prince Harry that he will be not forgotten by the royal family.

The Duke of Sussex, who was not allowed to wear military uniform at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, is taught that he will pay for his previous actions.

Royal expert Eric Schiffer tells Daily Star: "The King's ban on Harry's military uniform at Her Majesty's funeral was a missile from the Royal Family.

"It made clear Harry's stature and relationship with the Royal Family remain in the septic muck.

"The King sent a brutal message that the excruciating pain Harry and Meghan caused him and his mother would not be forgotten.

"While the King didn't have Harry wear a royal-coloured straightjacket, the lack of military attire was a public snipping of Harry's royal testicles.

A spokesperson for Harry said in response: "[Harry] will wear a morning suit throughout events honouring his grandmother.

"His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears and we respectfully ask that focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II."

